Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research characterizing substance use disparities between gender minority youth (GMY) and non-GMY (i.e. girls and boys) is limited. The aim of this study was to examine the differences in substance use behaviours among gender identity (GI) groups and identify associated risk and protective factors.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data from Canadian secondary school students (n = 42 107) that participated in Year 8 (2019/20) or Year 9 (2020/21) of the COMPASS study were used. Hierarchal logistic regression models estimated current substance use (cigarettes, e-cigarettes, binge drinking, cannabis and nonmedical prescription opioids [NMPOs]). Predictor variables included sociodemographics, other substances, mental health outcomes, school connectedness, bullying and happy home life. Interaction terms were used to test mental health measures as moderators in the association between GI and substance use.



RESULTS: Compared to non-GMY, GMY reported a higher prevalence for all substance use outcomes. In the adjusted analyses, GMY had higher odds of cigarette, cannabis and NMPO use and lower odds for e-cigarette use relative to non-GMY. The likelihood of using any given substance was higher among individuals who were involved with other substances. School connectedness and happy home life had a protective effect for all substances except binge drinking. Bullying victimization was associated with greater odds of cigarette, e-cigarette use and NMPOs. Significant interactions between GI and all mental health measures were detected.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of collecting a GI measure in youth population surveys and prioritizing GMY in substance use-related prevention, treatment and harm reduction programs. Future studies should investigate the effects of GI status on substance use onset and progression among Canadian adolescents over time.

