Abstract

Outdoor pipeline leaks are difficult to accurately measure using existing concentration measurement systems installed in petrochemical plants owing to external air currents. Besides, leak detection is only possible for a specific gas. The purpose of this study was to develop an image/ultrasonic convergence camera system that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to improve pipe leak detection and establish a real-time monitoring system. Our system includes an advanced ultrasonic camera coupled with a deep learning-based object-detection algorithm trained on pipe image data from petrochemical plants. The collected data improved the accuracy of detected gas leak localization through deep learning. Our detection model achieves an mAP(50) (Mean average precision calculated at an intersection over union (IoU) threshold of 0.50)score of 0.45 on our data and is able to detect the majority of leak points within a system. The petrochemical plant environment was simulated by visiting petrochemical plants and reviewing drawings, and an outdoor experimental demonstration site was established. Scenarios such as flange connection failure were set under medium-/low-pressure conditions, and the developed product was experimented under gas leak conditions that simulated leakage accidents. These experiments enabled the removal of potentially confounding surrounding noise sources, which led to the false detection of actual gas leaks using the AI piping detection technique.

