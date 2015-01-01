Abstract

Although considerable research has been devoted to improving safety in university laboratories, accidents, in that environment, have still occurred frequently at the cost of serious injury or even death of laboratory personnel. Currently, few Human Reliability Analyses (HRA) have been conducted with respect to a university laboratory. The aim of the research was to conduct a reliability study relating to human behaviour in a university laboratory to explore quantitatively the causes and influencing factors relating to the frequency of laboratory accidents. Improved Cognitive Reliability and Error Analysis Method (CREAM) and improved Standardized Plant Analysis Risk HRA (SPAR-H) were employed to assess Human Error Probability (HEP) of 23 subjects. The HEP calculated through improved CREAM proved more accurate than results obtained through improved SPAR-H. Unexpectedly, the results demonstrated that under similar environmental conditions, the HEP of subjects did not decrease with an increase in educational background, including additional experimental time and experience. Moreover, environmental conditions exerted greater impact on personnel reliability than Human Inherent Factors (HIFs) in laboratories. It is anticipated that the study would provide valuable insights, in respect of research methods, and to serve as a practical basis for lowering the accident rate in university laboratories.

Language: en