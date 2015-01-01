Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Racism is a critical social determinant of health because it can have a direct impact on health and well-being, as well as infiltrate systems, policies, and practices. Few studies have explored the similarities and differences of experiences with racism and health between different minoritized groups. The objective of this paper is to examine how racism influences life experiences from the perspectives of Asian & Pacific Islander, Black, Latina, and Middle Eastern women.



METHODS: Eleven online racially/ethnically homogeneous focus groups with a total of 52 participants were conducted in the U.S., with representation from the North, South, and West coast. The online focus groups were recorded, transcribed, and two were translated into English (from Vietnamese and Spanish). The data was coded through NVivo and analyzed through a series of team meetings to establish themes.



RESULTS: Participants reported experiences of racism and discrimination, including physical and verbal personal attacks. They shared the role of microaggressions in their daily life, along with the ubiquitous anti-Black sentiment discussed in every group. Our participants discussed the complexities of intersectionality in their experience of discrimination, specifically regarding immigration status, language spoken, and gender. Participants also reported the role of direct racism and vicarious racism (e.g., the experiences with racism of friends or family, awareness of racist incidents via the news) in affecting their mental health. Some effects were fear, stress, anxiety, depression, and self-censoring. For participants in the Black and Latina focus groups, mental health stressors often manifested into physical issues.



DISCUSSION: Understanding the nuances in experiences across racial/ethnic groups is beneficial in identifying potential interventions to prevent and address racism and its negative health impacts.

Language: en