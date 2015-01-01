|
Kourouche S, Wiseman T, Lam MK, Mitchell R, Sarrami P, Dinh M, Singh H, Curtis K. Injury 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Blunt chest injuries result in up to 10 % of major trauma admissions. Comorbidities can complicate recovery and increase the mortality rate in this patient cohort. A better understanding of the association between comorbidities and patient outcomes will facilitate enhanced models of care for particularly vulnerable groups of patients, such as older adults. AIMS: i) compare the characteristics of severely injured patients with blunt chest injury with and without comorbidities and ii) examine the relationship between comorbidities and key patient outcomes: prolonged length of stay, re-admission within 28 days, and mortality within 30 days in a cohort of patients with blunt chest injury admitted after severe trauma.
‘Thoracic injuries’ ‘wounds; Blunt chest injury; Chest trauma; Mesh: ‘comorbidity’; Nonpenetrating’