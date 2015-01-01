SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Obiora OL, Maree JE, Nkosi-Mafutha NG. Int. J. Sex. Health 2021; 33(3): 283-296.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19317611.2021.1908478

38595739

PMC10929576

OBJECTIVE To describe the experiences of girls who have undergone FGM/C, so that efforts toward ending this practice can be scaled up using evidence-based interventions.

METHOD: A qualitative descriptive design with in-depth interviews conducted with 16 genitally mutilated girls, aged between 12 and 19 years.

RESULTS: Four themes and 10 sub-themes were identified. The themes were: it is the right thing to do; the cold circumcision morning; life after FGM/C; FGM/C is ongoing. They experienced fear, uncertainty, pain, and helplessness due to the practice.

CONCLUSION: The FGM/C experiences of these girls could serve as evidence to scale up efforts toward ending FGM/C.


Language: en

Africa; circumcised girls; clitoridectomy; female circumcision; genital mutilation; infibulation; Lived experiences; Nigeria

