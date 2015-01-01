|
Citation
|
Obiora OL, Maree JE, Nkosi-Mafutha NG. Int. J. Sex. Health 2021; 33(3): 283-296.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38595739
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE To describe the experiences of girls who have undergone FGM/C, so that efforts toward ending this practice can be scaled up using evidence-based interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Africa; circumcised girls; clitoridectomy; female circumcision; genital mutilation; infibulation; Lived experiences; Nigeria