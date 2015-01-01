Abstract

OBJECTIVE To describe the experiences of girls who have undergone FGM/C, so that efforts toward ending this practice can be scaled up using evidence-based interventions.



METHOD: A qualitative descriptive design with in-depth interviews conducted with 16 genitally mutilated girls, aged between 12 and 19 years.



RESULTS: Four themes and 10 sub-themes were identified. The themes were: it is the right thing to do; the cold circumcision morning; life after FGM/C; FGM/C is ongoing. They experienced fear, uncertainty, pain, and helplessness due to the practice.



CONCLUSION: The FGM/C experiences of these girls could serve as evidence to scale up efforts toward ending FGM/C.

Language: en