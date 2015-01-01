Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study sought to examine the association between perpetrator gender and victim gender and the use of sexually aggressive tactics (e.g., persistent enticement, verbal pressure, taking advantage of the inability to consent, and ignoring explicit non-consent).



METHODS: Participants were recruited from research panels to complete an online survey. They were asked to indicate which, if any, of 39 sexually aggressive tactics-representing four categories and nine subcategories-they had used to obtain sex, answering based on the gender with whom they most often have sex. Participants included 132 men who answered based on experiences with men (MSM), 131 men who answered based on experiences with women (MSW), 232 women who answered based on experiences with men (WSM), and 56 women who answered based on experiences with women (WSW).



RESULTS: MSM were more likely than all other groups to use enticement and more likely than WSM to engage in explicitly nonconsensual sex. WSM were more likely than MSW and WSW to take advantage of their partner's impaired ability to consent. There was no difference among groups in use of verbal pressure.



CONCLUSIONS: Gendered sexual stereotypes may contribute to the types of tactics used by men and women against men and women.

Language: en