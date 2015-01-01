|
Fornicola E, Peterson ZD. Int. J. Sex. Health 2022; 34(3): 397-408.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38596274
OBJECTIVES: This study sought to examine the association between perpetrator gender and victim gender and the use of sexually aggressive tactics (e.g., persistent enticement, verbal pressure, taking advantage of the inability to consent, and ignoring explicit non-consent).
gay men; gender-based violence; lesbians; LGBTQ; rape; sex/gender roles; sexual abuse; Sexual assault; sexual coercion; sexual identity; sexual minority; sexual offenders; sexual violence; women