Uhlich M, Peterson ZD, Li Y, Brown A, Han J, McBride JAD. Int. J. Sex. Health 2024; 36(1): 111-125.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19317611.2024.2311142

38596809

PMC10903577

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated whether components of sexual narcissism are associated with different types of sexual aggression (e.g., verbal pressure or force) among students because this is a prevalent problem on college campuses.

METHODS: College students (N = 508) were recruited for a cross-sectional online study.

RESULTS: Results showed that components of sexual narcissism were related to different strategies of sexual aggression, with sexual entitlement being associated with not providing the victim an opportunity to object and exploiting intoxication. Gender moderated some of the associations, with women showing a stronger relationship than men.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that sexual narcissism represents a risk factor for sexual aggression in men and women and highlight the need for gender-inclusive and tailored interventions to prevent sexual aggression.


Language: en

Sexual Aggression Strategies; Sexual Assault; Sexual Coercion; Sexual Narcissism; Sexual Perpetration

