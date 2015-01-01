|
Wall H, Hansson H, Zetterlind U, Kvillemo P, Elgan TH. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e52118.
38598286
BACKGROUND: Children whose parents have alcohol use problems are at an increased risk of several negative consequences, such as poor school performance, an earlier onset of substance use, and poor mental health. Many would benefit from support programs, but the figures reveal that only a small proportion is reached by existing support. Digital interventions can provide readily accessible support and potentially reach a large number of children. Research on digital interventions aimed at this target group is scarce. We have developed a novel digital therapist-assisted self-management intervention targeting adolescents whose parents had alcohol use problems. This program aims to strengthen coping behaviors, improve mental health, and decrease alcohol consumption in adolescents.
*Alcoholism; adolescent; Adolescent; adolescents; Alcohol Drinking; alcoholic; alcoholics; CBT; Child; children of impaired parents; cognitive behavioral therapy; coping; Coping Skills; digital intervention; Ethanol; Humans; Internet; mental health; Parents; randomized controlled trial; RCT; self-management; substance abuse; substance use; therapist; web-based intervention; youth