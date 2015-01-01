Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study developed, implemented, and evaluated the feasibility of executing an organizational capacity building intervention to improve bus driver safety and well-being in a Chilean transportation company.



METHOD: Through an implementation science lens and using a pre-experimental mixed methods study design, we assessed the feasibility of implementing a participatory organizational intervention designed to build organizational capacity.



RESULT: We identified contextual factors that influenced the intervention mechanisms and intervention implementation and describe how the company adapted the approach for unexpected external factors during the COVID-19 pandemic and social and political unrest experienced in Chile.



CONCLUSIONS: The intervention enabled the organization to create an agile organizational infrastructure that provided the organization's leadership with new ways to be nimbler and more responsive to workers' safety and well-being needs and was robust in responding to strong external forces that were undermining worker safety and well-being.

