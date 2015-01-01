SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peters SE, Gómez MAL, Hendersen G, Maldonado MM, Dennerlein J. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003112

38595081

OBJECTIVE: This study developed, implemented, and evaluated the feasibility of executing an organizational capacity building intervention to improve bus driver safety and well-being in a Chilean transportation company.

METHOD: Through an implementation science lens and using a pre-experimental mixed methods study design, we assessed the feasibility of implementing a participatory organizational intervention designed to build organizational capacity.

RESULT: We identified contextual factors that influenced the intervention mechanisms and intervention implementation and describe how the company adapted the approach for unexpected external factors during the COVID-19 pandemic and social and political unrest experienced in Chile.

CONCLUSIONS: The intervention enabled the organization to create an agile organizational infrastructure that provided the organization's leadership with new ways to be nimbler and more responsive to workers' safety and well-being needs and was robust in responding to strong external forces that were undermining worker safety and well-being.


Language: en
