Abstract

AIM: This study was done for the efficacy assessment of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and various relaxation techniques in patients with suicidal tendencies.



METHODOLOGY: The study was conducted among 150 patients of attempted suicide for a period of 2 years (January 2017 to January 2019). The participants were randomly allocated into three groups, with 50 patients each receiving CBT, JPMR, and combined treatment (groups I, II, and III, respectively). The Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSI) and the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) score were used for pre- and postassessment of depression in the patients. Student's t- and Chi-square tests were used for analyzing the data recorded.



RESULTS: We observed that in group II, the index scores did not change after a period of 2 years with a P > 0.05. However, in groups I and II, the scores significantly decreased with P < 0.001.



CONCLUSION: A combination of relaxation techniques and CBT will help improve the depression related to suicidal tendencies.

