Abstract

As a reinforcement technology that improves load-bearing ability and prevents injuries, assisted exoskeleton robots have extensive applications in freight transport and health care. The perception of gait information by such robots is vital for their control. This information is the basis for motion planning in assistive and collaborative functions. Here, a wearable gait recognition sensor system for exoskeleton robots is presented. Pressure sensor arrays based on laser-induced graphene are developed with flexibility and reliability. Multiple sensor units are integrated into an insole to detect real-time pressure at key plantar positions. In addition, the circuit hardware and the algorithm are designed to reinforce the sensor system with the capability of gait recognition. The experimental results show that the accuracy of gait recognition by the proposed system is 99.85%, and the effectiveness of the system is further verified through testing on an exoskeleton robot.

