Abstract

Concussion can lead to various symptoms such as balance problems, memory impairments, dizziness, and/or headaches. It has been previously suggested that during self-motion relevant tasks, individuals with concussion may rely heavily on visual information to compensate for potentially less reliable vestibular inputs and/or problems with multisensory integration. As such, concussed individuals may also be more sensitive to other visually-driven sensations such as visually induced motion sickness (VIMS). To investigate whether concussed individuals are at elevated risk of experiencing VIMS, we exposed participants with concussion (n = 16) and healthy controls (n = 15) to a virtual scene depicting visual self-motion down a grocery store isle at different speeds. Participants with concussion were further separated into symptomatic and asymptomatic groups. VIMS was measured with the SSQ before and after stimulus exposure, and visual dependence (Rod and Disk), self-reported dizziness, and somatization were recorded at baseline.



RESULTS showed that concussed participants who were symptomatic demonstrated significantly higher SSQ scores after stimulus presentation compared to healthy controls and those who were asymptomatic. Visual dependence was positively correlated with the level of VIMS in healthy controls and participants with concussion. Our results suggest that the presence of concussion symptoms at time of testing significantly increased the risk and severity of VIMS. This finding is of relevance with regards to the use of visual display devices such as Virtual Reality applications in the assessment and rehabilitation of individuals with concussion.

