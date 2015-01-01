|
Keshavarz B, Adams M, Gabriel G, Sergio LE, Campos JL. Neurosci. Lett. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38599370
Concussion can lead to various symptoms such as balance problems, memory impairments, dizziness, and/or headaches. It has been previously suggested that during self-motion relevant tasks, individuals with concussion may rely heavily on visual information to compensate for potentially less reliable vestibular inputs and/or problems with multisensory integration. As such, concussed individuals may also be more sensitive to other visually-driven sensations such as visually induced motion sickness (VIMS). To investigate whether concussed individuals are at elevated risk of experiencing VIMS, we exposed participants with concussion (n = 16) and healthy controls (n = 15) to a virtual scene depicting visual self-motion down a grocery store isle at different speeds. Participants with concussion were further separated into symptomatic and asymptomatic groups. VIMS was measured with the SSQ before and after stimulus exposure, and visual dependence (Rod and Disk), self-reported dizziness, and somatization were recorded at baseline.
Language: en
Concussion; Dizziness; Field dependence; Motion sensitivity; Motion sickness; Visual dependence