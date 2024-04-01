Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the perceptions of physiotherapists and the injury prevention practices implemented within elite women's football clubs in Brazil.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Online survey. PARTICIPANTS: Head physiotherapists from 32 Brazilian elite clubs. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Structured questionnaire.



RESULTS: Physiotherapists identified ACL rupture as the primary target for prevention. The top-five perceived injury risk factors included 'early return to sport after injury', 'workload too high', 'previous injury', 'poor sleep/rest', and 'muscle strength/power deficit'. 'Adoption of return to sport criteria' was almost unanimously recognized as a very important preventive strategy. 'Poor infrastructure' was elected as the main barrier to implementing prevention programs. From a practical standpoint, at least two-third of clubs implemented multi-component exercise interventions for injury prevention. These interventions typically encompassed flexibility/mobility, balance/proprioception, lumbo-pelvic stability, and agility exercises, alongside exposure to sprinting. Strength training routines typically included traditional, functional, and eccentric exercises. Most teams also employed other prevention strategies, including adoption of return to sport criteria, internal workload monitoring, post-exercise recovery modalities, preseason risk factor screening, and application of rigid strapping tapes.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provided unprecedented insights into the physiotherapists' perceptions and injury prevention practices implemented within elite women's football clubs.

Language: en