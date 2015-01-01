Abstract

Providing human support for users of behavioral health technology can help facilitate the necessary engagement and clinical integration of digital tools in mental health care. A team conducted digital navigator training that taught participants how to promote patrons' digital literacy, evaluate and recommend health apps, and interpret smartphone data. The authors trained 80 participants from 21 organizations, demonstrating this training's feasibility, acceptability, and need. Case studies explore the implementation of this training curriculum. As technology's potential in mental health care expands, training can empower digital navigators to ensure that the use of digital tools is informed, equitable, and clinically relevant.

