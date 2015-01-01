|
Citation
|
Van Hove L, Baetens I, Vanderstichelen S. Psychopathology 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38599197
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Fewer studies thus far have focused on self-harm and its specific forms among older adults. Moreover, the limited available literature applies varying terminology. The categorization of self-harm used in younger populations may not be as appropriate for this population. This means that less is known about this phenomenon in older adults. The current study aimed to reduce this gap.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Experts’ experiences; Older people; Self-harm; Self-injurious behaviours; Thematic analysis