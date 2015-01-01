Abstract

In countries where earthquakes are pertinent, research has explored the motivations for human response to such natural hazards, showing that a variety of factors, including socio-demographics matter in decision-making. However, human response to Early Earthquake Warnings (EEW) is as important as a response to a natural hazard itself, as it has the potential for life safety. Nonetheless, few studies focus on these characteristics when it comes to human response to EEW, even to a lesser extent in Mexico, where public EEW has been available since 1991. This study uses survey questionnaire data (N = 285) to explore socio-technical and socio-demographic factors in taking protective action in response to EEW among Mexican population, including decision to evacuate, stay-in-place, and crucially investigates what influences individuals' choices instead of copying other's behavior, which may have implications for personal safety. The study is complemented with in-depth interviews with representatives of the key institutions shaping information dissemination about EEW and earthquake response in Mexico, and those with expertise in structural resilience in earthquakes. It is found that directed and inclusive communications regarding what to do in response EEW in Mexico often face lack of continuity, and while earthquake drills are performed routinely (initiated the sound of EEW), they may not be representative of real-life situations, or people with mobility / hearing issues. Importantly, the study shows that positive expectations of EEW performance were also related to higher self-efficacy in individuals, which resulted in lesser occurrence of copying others' behavior.

Language: en