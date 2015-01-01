SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Balboa A, Cuesta A, González-Villa J, Ortiz G, Alvear D. Safety Sci. 2024; 174: e106485.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2024.106485

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study we assessed logistic regression and machine learning models to explore their performance in predicting evacuation decisions and to provide readers with insights into the accuracy of these methods. We tested seven machine learning algorithms, including classification and regression tree, Naïve Bayes, K-nearest neighbours, support vector machine, random forest, extreme gradient boosting, and artificial neural network. We used data collected from 1,807 participants through web-based experiments to train and calibrate these models. The performance of each model was evaluated by area under the curve, accuracy, recall, specificity, precision, and F1-score. The results indicate that logistic regression had the highest area under the curve value (0.831), whereas extreme gradient boosting outperformed other machine learning models in terms of accuracy (0.780), specificity (0.810) and precision (0.820). K-nearest neighbours model had the greater recall (0.859) and artificial neural network the highest F1-score (0.785). The models identified that being with a close person was the most influential factor in the response to a fire alarm.


Language: en

Keywords

Decision-making; Evacuation; Fire alarm; Logistic regression; Machine learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print