Willem Menzemer L, Marie Vad Karsten M, Gwynne S, Frederiksen J, Ronchi E. Safety Sci. 2024; 174: e106471.
This article presents an online survey with 323 respondents and 28 semi-structured interviews performed to investigate people's perceptions of fire evacuation training and their attitudes towards it. The survey results showed that respondents with experience in fire evacuation training judge a fire in buildings that feature non-combustible materials to be more severe than other people, but no effects towards the willingness to live on higher building floors are observed in the data. Significant positive training effects are found towards individual perceived familiarity with safety procedures and perceived personal responsibility in fire safety. Inductive thematic analysis of the interviews resulted in the identification of four main themes that participants reflected in connection to evacuation training, namely 1) risk perception, 2) aspects that would improve fire evacuation training, 3) perceived benefits and challenges of fire evacuation training, 4) experience and anticipated behaviours during a fire evacuation scenario. Evidence of positive effects on participants' perceived preparedness through fire evacuation training are found in the quantitative and qualitative data alike.
Attitudes; Evacuation; Fire; Fire Drills; General Public; Interviews; Qualitative Research; Risk Perception; Safety Training; Survey; Training