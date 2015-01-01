Abstract

This study offers a comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness of expansible graphite (EG) and potassium bicarbonate (KHCO3) in suppressing metal fires, which are known for their high intensity and resistance. Our assessment, utilizing thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), X-ray diffraction (XRD), and scanning electron microscopy (SEM), revealed that compositions of EG-KHCO3 can endure temperatures of up to 350 °C, indicating their thermal resilience. The 3:1 EG-KHCO3 mixture demonstrated exceptional performance in fire suppression tests by extinguishing sodium flames in a mere 20 s, using approximately 50 g of the agent. This highlights a substantial improvement in efficiency. In addition, FTIR analysis identified important gaseous compounds released during decomposition, while XRD and SEM techniques confirmed the advantageous insertion of KHCO3 into the EG matrix, enhancing its resistance to heat and chemical reactions. The mixture with a ratio of 3:1 also demonstrated a higher cooling rate of 2.34 °C/s within the temperature range of 350 to 200 °C. The results emphasize the potential of EG-KHCO3 compositions, specifically in a 3:1 ratio, for efficient fire management by integrating fire suppression, heat resistance, and quick cooling. Subsequent investigations will prioritize the evaluation of these compositions across different circumstances and the assessment of their environmental and industrial viability.

