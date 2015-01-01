Abstract

A third of large truck crashes are associated with driver-related factors, especially speeding. This study aimed to examine the impact of behavior-based safety (BBS) programs on speeding. Speeding data were examined from a trucking fleet that had incorporated a BBS program using in-vehicle data recorders (IVDR) and post hoc feedback. Speeding events were examined over 37 weeks in two stages--an initial 4-week period (Stage 1), and the final 30 weeks (Stage 2). In Stage 1, data were collected without any feedback. In Stage 2, a subset of the drivers received feedback. A cluster analysis was performed based on the speeding event rate from Stage 1. The analysis yielded two clusters per group based on risk. The higher-risk cluster contained fewer drivers and showed a greater reduction in speeding with the BBS program, compared to the lower-risk cluster. Both clusters showed significant decreases in speeding across Stage 2. The BBS program was associated with reduced speeding, with a more pronounced reduction for the higher-risk drivers, highlighting the role of BBS programs in trucking and underscoring the importance of driver sub-groups. Targeted safety approaches may be more efficient and yield higher safety benefits than a one-size fits all approach.

