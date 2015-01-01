Abstract

The midblock pedestrian signal (MPS) operates as a coordinated actuated vehicular traffic signal that enables pedestrians to cross at midblock. The MPS has been used in multiple locations, including for more than 40 years in Los Angeles. It differs from a typical pedestrian crossing signal by allowing the red display for vehicular traffic to flash at the same time as the pedestrian timing for the crossing, reducing delay to vehicular traffic. The research team built a database of crash and roadway characteristics data for treated and control sites located in three states (California, Utah, and Texas). Three control groups were considered: all control sites (included intersections with two, three, or four legs and traffic control signals); two-leg sites with any type of pedestrian traffic control other than the MPS; and two-leg sites with nonactive or not present pedestrian traffic control devices. It was found that the MPS is associated with a reduction in the number of crashes involving pedestrians and a reduction in the number of all fatal and injury crashes when the control group is two-leg sites with nonactive or not present pedestrian traffic control devices. The following crash modification factors for the MPS were identified: 0.554 for crashes involving pedestrians; and 0.660 for all crashes.

Language: en