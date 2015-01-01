Abstract

Electric scooter sharing (ESS) is widely considered to be a solution to first- and last-mile transportation problems in metropolitan areas. With more ESS service providers entering and coexisting in the same market, multiple operators with different brands may influence the usage intentions (UI) of ESS users. To investigate the factors that influence the intention to use ESS in a market with multiple service providers, this study adopted the Extended Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT2) as its conceptual model, extending it by incorporating brand attitude (BA). Focusing on ESS in Taiwan, the study designed a questionnaire and conducted a survey, collecting 411 valid responses. Analysis of the data using structural equation modeling (SEM) found several latent variables had significant positive direct effects on UI and mediation effects on UI through BA. Multigroup analysis also showed that the effects of brand preferences on UI were statistically significantly different, indicating that ESS is heterogeneous as a result of brand disparity, and service providers already had different market positions. The managerial implications and insights derived from the SEM results provide valuable suggestions for the development strategies of government agencies and the marketing strategies of operators.

