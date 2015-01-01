Abstract

Fuel demand surges and supply shortages during hurricanes are problematic. However, fuel consumption and refueling behavior are not well discussed in disaster scenarios compared with the extant literature on these topics during normal conditions. This study used an emerging data source to report when fuel demand (indicated by gas station visits) deviated from a normal variation range during Hurricane Ida (a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2021), how long the deviation lasted, and which area(s) experienced greater deviations. Gas station visits are likely to surge within 2 days before storm landfall, while evacuation destinations and intermediate trip connectors had longer surges. Using univariate linear regression, this study also statistically explored what factors might affect the fuel demand deviation at an aggregate level. The testing results revealed that zones of higher vehicle ownership, more daily commuters driving alone, lower residential stability, more mobile homes, and less storm impacts tended to have more gas station visits (i.e., greater fuel demand). Then, this study analyzed data at a more disaggregate level to identify the characteristics of gas stations that are more likely to have more visitors. Gas stations near interstates/highways attracted more visits, especially within 2 days before storm landfall. Gas stations farther away from interstates/highways attracted more visits after storm landfall. Overall, this study contributes to our knowledge about fuel consumption and refueling location preferences during hurricanes. These findings could help public agencies and private companies in their fuel supply planning (e.g., fuel distribution) and response (e.g., providing power generators to focal locations).

