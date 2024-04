Abstract

BACKGROUND: Penetrating cardiac injuries are usually fatal and associated with poor survival rates.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 69-year-old man was injured in a motor vehicle accident and suffered from left hemothorax and multiple rib fractures near the heart. A comprehensive assessment raised suspicions of lacerated pericardium and myocardial injury. Consequently, a thoracoscopy was performed 9 h after injury. A penetrating cardiac injury was detected and surgically treated via video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery. The patient recovered uneventfully and was discharged on postoperative day 16.



CONCLUSION: Exploratory video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery may play a key role in the primary diagnosis of patients with high-energy chest traumas with cardiac injury and simultaneously allow for the appropriate surgical interventions.

Language: en