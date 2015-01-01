Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Current literature on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) research presents gaps and opportunities to investigate the psychological experiences of healthcare workers (HCWs) serving in mass trauma situations. We aimed to measure perceived stress, burnout, and resilience in Kashmiri HCWs and explore the relationship of burnout with sociodemographic, work-related, and pandemic-related factors. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This was a cross-sectional descriptive study. Data were collected by circulating a web-based questionnaire among HCWs across primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare levels in Kashmir, India. The questionnaire consisted of sections on personal, work-related, and pandemic-related variables as well as validated instruments to measure perceived stress, burnout, and resilience.



RESULTS: A total of 514 valid responses were received. More than 80 percent of HCWs had moderate to high perceived stress. The prevalence of personal, work-related, and client-related burnouts was 68, 48.6, and 46 percent, respectively. Resilience was negatively correlated with stress and burnout. Younger (18-28 years), unmarried HCWs, especially junior residents and nurses, had higher burnout levels. Redeployment to deliver COVID-19 duties, unpredictability in work schedule, tested positive for COVID-19, and spending time in isolation/quarantine were also found to be significant risk factors for developing burnout.



CONCLUSIONS: Nearly half of the HCWs suffered from burnout, and more than half had moderate to high perceived stress. In addition to pre-existing risk factors of burnout, the pandemic seems to have introduced more occupational risk factors in this disaster-affected area. Lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemic may help guide need-based intervention strategies designed for specific target population rather than a one size fits all approach.

