|
Citation
|
Diaz AP, Pinto AB, Araújo MIC, Joaquim RM, Costa DS, Serpa ALO, Pisani AR, Conwell Y, Miranda DM, Malloy-Diniz LF, Da Silva AG. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38598451
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Healthcare workers (HCWs) are at an increased risk of suicide compared to non-healthcare workers. This study aims to investigate the association between social support and suicidal ideation and behavior (SIB) during the COVID-19 pandemic among Brazilian HCWs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; healthcare workers; pandemic; social support; suicide