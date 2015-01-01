Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Healthcare workers (HCWs) are at an increased risk of suicide compared to non-healthcare workers. This study aims to investigate the association between social support and suicidal ideation and behavior (SIB) during the COVID-19 pandemic among Brazilian HCWs.



METHODS: This study utilizes data from 10,885 participants who answered the first (time point 1 - between May and June of 2020) and second (time point 2 - between December 2020 and February 2021) assessments of an online repeated cross-sectional survey for evaluating mental health and quality of life of HCWs during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to investigate the relationship between social support as the independent variable (time point 1) and SIB as the outcomes (time point 2).



RESULTS: Higher social support was associated with a significantly lower chance of reporting SIB in the month prior to follow-up assessment (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 0.71, CI 95% 0.66 - 0.76 and AOR 0.61, CI 95% 0.54 - 0.68, respectively). These associations were independent of sex, age, feelings of loneliness, and self-reported psychiatric disorders.



CONCLUSION: Social support is associated with a lower chance of suicidality among HCWs, a protective role that is probably more evident for suicidal behavior.

Language: en