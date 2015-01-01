Abstract

BACKGROUND: We investigated the extent of literature and findings on relationships between vestibular issues, noise sensitivity (NS), and anxiety. We were interested in how relationships among these factors impacted adults' recovery three months or more after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



METHODS: We conducted a scoping review to evaluate the extent of evidence linking relationships between vestibular issues, NS and anxiety with recovery after mTBI. Data relating to study characteristics and key findings were extracted and used to inform a critical narrative synthesis of findings.



RESULTS: After screening and full-text review, we included two studies. Both studies considered the combination of vestibular issues, NS and anxiety and mTBI recovery. Vestibular issues, NS and anxiety were all significantly associated with one another and their presence was the strongest indicator that symptoms would extend beyond three-months after mTBI.



CONCLUSION: Few studies have focused on the relationships that vestibular issues, NS and anxiety have with one another and recovery after mTBI. Given the apparent strong relationships between these factors and prolonged recovery, we highlight this as an area warranting further investigation.

