Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health professionals encounter numerous difficulties when working with suicidal clients. To understand these difficulties in clinical practice better, a valid instrument measuring them is needed. Aims: This study aimed to translate the Difficulties in Suicidal Behaviors Intervention Questionnaire (DSBQ) to Slovene, validate it, and explore Slovenian professionals' experiences with it.



METHOD: The participants were 106 professionals (19 men, 87 women), aged 26-66 years. Apart from the DSBQ, scales on attitudes toward suicide prevention and coping strategies in difficult clinical situations were used. The data were collected between October 2017 and January 2019.



RESULTS: Although slightly diverging from the originally reported component structure, the Slovene translation of the DSBQ measures difficulties in working with suicidal clients with acceptable/good reliability and sensitivity, and adequate construct validity. Slovenian professionals most commonly experience difficulties related to working with children, followed by technical, system and setting, and other types of difficulties. Limitations: The sample of participants was relatively heterogeneous.



CONCLUSION: Further studies of the DSBQ structure and validity, as well as difficulties, especially those related to working with children/adolescents and facing the theme of death, are warranted. Considering the difficulties most frequently reported in this investigation, more efforts are also needed in Slovenia to address technical and logistic aspects.

Language: en