Citation
Podlogar T, Zvelc G, De Leo D. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38597228
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mental health professionals encounter numerous difficulties when working with suicidal clients. To understand these difficulties in clinical practice better, a valid instrument measuring them is needed. Aims: This study aimed to translate the Difficulties in Suicidal Behaviors Intervention Questionnaire (DSBQ) to Slovene, validate it, and explore Slovenian professionals' experiences with it.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health professionals; questionnaire, difficulties, DSBQ; Slovene validation; suicidal behavior