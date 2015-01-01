Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the quality of media reports on suicide and prevention targeting persons with sexual or gender minority identities (LGBTQ+). Aims: To assess the quality of suicide-related media reporting of LGBTQ+ people and its consistency with media guidelines.



METHOD: We conducted a content analysis of 5,652 media items in two US states (Washington and Oregon) published within 1 year.



RESULTS: There were only few differences in the reporting about suicide in LGBTQ+ as compared to non-LGBTQ+ reports. LGBTQ+ media items more often portrayed suicide as monocausal [Oregon: OR = 1.75, 95% CI (1.03-2.98), p =.038; Washington: OR = 3.00, 95% CI (1.81-4.97), p <.001] and linked them to adverse life experiences [OR = 2.16, 95% CI (1.38-3.38), p <.001; OR = 2.09, 95% CI (1.30-3.38), p =.002] than non-LGBTQ+ items. They also more often featured mental health experts [OR = 1.79, 95% CI (1.04-3.10), p =.034; OR = 2.12, 95% CI (1.23-3.67), p =.006] and contacts to support services [OR = 2.22, 95% CI (1.41-3.48), p <.001; OR = 2.70, 95% CI (1.64-4.45), p <.001]. Limitations: Aspects possibly influencing the portrayal of LGBTQ+ suicide and prevention beyond the characteristics listed were not investigated.



CONCLUSION: Suicide-related media reporting related to LGBTQ+ issues features potentially beneficial aspects but tends to overlook multifactorial causes of suicide. Diverse factors contributing to LGBTQ+ suicide and prevention warrant greater attention.

