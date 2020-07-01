SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vallecillo Sánchez G, Chen Quin J, Losada Parente A, Ochoa S, Smithson Amat A, Anaya S, Saubi Roca N, Supervía Caparrós A, Perello Carbonell R. Emergencias 2024; 36(2): 104-108.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)

DOI

10.55633/s3me/025.2023

PMID

38597617

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The prevalence of street drug abuse is difficult to establish in women because of stigma associated with the practice. The main objective of this study was to analyze possible differences between men and women in a sample of patients attended for emergencies due to acute poisonings. The secondary aim was to identify variables associated with severe poisonings defined arbitrarily as requiring intensive care for more than 12 hours after hospital admission. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective study in 2 hospital EDs. We included patients over the age of 18 years attended for street drug poisonings between July 1, 2020, and July 31, 2023. Epidemiologic, clinical, and laboratory variables were analyzed.

RESULTS: A total of 1032 patients were studied; 191 (18.5%) were women. The mean (SD) age was 35 years, and the prevalences of acute mental illness and HIV infection were high at 32.2% and 35.7%, respectively. Drug use was recreational in most cases (90.9%). Cocaine, alcohol, and methamphetamines were the substances most often used. Multivariate analysis showed that the factors associated with the seriousness of poisoning were age, with an odds ratio (OR) of 1.03 (95% CI, 1.01-1.05; P =.003); HIV (OR, 2.10; 95% CI, 1.29-3.41; P =.003); use of benzodiazepines (OR, 3.48; 95% CI, 2.14-5.66; P.0001); and suicidal ideations (OR, 1.82; 95% CI, 1.25-3.79; P =.004).

CONCLUSION: Differences in poisoning characteristics in women were found, probably related to the younger ages of men in the sample and their higher frequency of alcohol consumption. Public health policies and campaigns to prevent drug abuse should take gender differences into consideration in order to adapt messages to the target populations.


Language: en

Keywords

*HIV Infections; *Illicit Drugs; Adult; Drogas de abuso; Emergency Service, Hospital; Female; Gender; Género; Hospitals; Humans; Intoxicaciones; Male; Middle Aged; Poisoning; Retrospective Studies; Street drugs

