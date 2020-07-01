|
Citation
Vallecillo Sánchez G, Chen Quin J, Losada Parente A, Ochoa S, Smithson Amat A, Anaya S, Saubi Roca N, Supervía Caparrós A, Perello Carbonell R. Emergencias 2024; 36(2): 104-108.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
DOI
PMID
38597617
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The prevalence of street drug abuse is difficult to establish in women because of stigma associated with the practice. The main objective of this study was to analyze possible differences between men and women in a sample of patients attended for emergencies due to acute poisonings. The secondary aim was to identify variables associated with severe poisonings defined arbitrarily as requiring intensive care for more than 12 hours after hospital admission. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Retrospective study in 2 hospital EDs. We included patients over the age of 18 years attended for street drug poisonings between July 1, 2020, and July 31, 2023. Epidemiologic, clinical, and laboratory variables were analyzed.
Language: en
Keywords
*HIV Infections; *Illicit Drugs; Adult; Drogas de abuso; Emergency Service, Hospital; Female; Gender; Género; Hospitals; Humans; Intoxicaciones; Male; Middle Aged; Poisoning; Retrospective Studies; Street drugs