Citation
Stephenson L, van den Heuvel C, Humphries M, Byard RW. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38600421
Abstract
PURPOSE: The most prevalent method of carbon monoxide (CO) suicide is inhalation of vehicle exhaust (VE). However, a new method of CO suicide has recently emerged involving charcoal burning (CB) in a confined space to produce fatal CO levels. This method has been reported from countries in Asia, associated with economic instability and media reporting of high-profile celebrity cases. The current study was undertaken to analyze rates and characteristics of CB suicides in South Australia (SA) for comparison with respect to their characteristics and scene, autopsy and toxicology findings.
Keywords
Carbon monoxide; Charcoal burning; Suicide; Vehicle exhaust