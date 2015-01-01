Abstract

PURPOSE: The most prevalent method of carbon monoxide (CO) suicide is inhalation of vehicle exhaust (VE). However, a new method of CO suicide has recently emerged involving charcoal burning (CB) in a confined space to produce fatal CO levels. This method has been reported from countries in Asia, associated with economic instability and media reporting of high-profile celebrity cases. The current study was undertaken to analyze rates and characteristics of CB suicides in South Australia (SA) for comparison with respect to their characteristics and scene, autopsy and toxicology findings.



METHODS: A search was undertaken for all intentional fatal carbon monoxide poisonings in SA between 2000 and 2019. Collected variables included age, sex, cause of death, location of death, decedent histories, scene, autopsy and toxicology findings and manner of death. Statistical analyses were performed using R (version 4.2.3).



RESULTS: There was a significant decrease in VE suicides (p < 0.05) and a significant increase in CB suicides (p < 0.001) over the 20-year period. Those who used CB were found to be, on average, between 1.5 and 15.8 years younger than those who used VE (p = 0.017). The risk factors for CB suicide included psychological/psychiatric conditions and financial problems, while VE suicides were associated with a history of physical problems and contact with the legal system. External and internal autopsy findings were consistent with the literature.



CONCLUSION: CB suicide is perceived to be widely accessible and painless and is therefore becoming a popular suicide method. Monitoring future trends will be important to determine whether intervention is required.

