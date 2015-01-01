Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To outline the profile of patients with facial trauma, victims of motorcycle accidents, treated at the Hospital da Restauração, Recife/PE, Brazil, from December 2020 to July 2021.



METHODS: The collection was carried out through questionnaire and analysis of medical records. Data were analyzed descriptively, as well as Pearson's chi-square test or Fisher's exact test.



RESULTS: Among the patients, 88.6% were male, 47.5% were between 18 and 29 years old, and 59.6% lived in rural areas; 72.15% of the victims used the motorcycle for work and 43.52% were working at the time of the accident. Most victims did not have a national motorcycle license (62%) and were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident (60%), with 37.6% wearing a full-face helmet, 16.5% an open helmet, and 5.9% an articulated full-face helmet. Soft tissue injuries were the most prevalent. Zygomatic complex fractures were the most common facial fractures and were significantly associated with helmet use and type.



CONCLUSIONS: Most victims of motorcycle accidents are young adult men, without a regular driver's license and residing in rural areas. Preventive and educational actions and continuous traffic inspections are necessary to minimize these accidents.

