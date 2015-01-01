Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Yard and garden tools are increasingly used by Americans. Despite the growing popularity of gardening as a leisure activity, the rate of injury associated with these tools remains remarkedly high. Previous research has highlighted the risks associated with improper handling of tools and associated potential long-term consequences. This retrospective study aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the craniofacial injuries caused by yard and garden equipment. The investigation will emphasize the need for improved safety measures and regulations.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: Publicly available data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database were utilized to identify craniofacial injuries related to yard and garden tool handling during a 10-year period (2013-2022). Study population included patients aged 1 to 85+ years who visited emergency departments secondary to these injuries. Data analysis involved queries for specific products and diagnostic codes related to craniofacial injuries.



RESULTS: Over the study period, a total of 588,384 craniofacial injuries associated with yard and garden tools were recorded, averaging 58,838 injuries annually. Men accounted for a significantly higher proportion of injuries (69.2%) compared to women (30.8%). Elderly population, particularly those aged 60 to 64 years, experienced the highest incidence of craniofacial injuries. Cranium was the most commonly affected anatomical location, comprising 34% of all injuries. Lacerations and contusions were the most frequent injury diagnoses. Greenhouse or gardening supplies and lawnmowers are the most common causative agents, respectively.



DISCUSSION: Our study highlights the persistent incidence of craniofacial injuries associated with yard and garden tool handling emphasizing the need for standardized safety regulations and guidelines. Sociological and demographic factors, such as differences in gardening habits and behavioral patterns between genders, contribute to the observed disparities in injury rates. Understanding the underlying factors contributing to these craniofacial injuries is crucial to promoting safer practices and reducing the overall burden associated with yard and garden tools.

