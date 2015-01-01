Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the negative consequences of falls among neurosurgery patients in acute care settings, there is a lack of high-quality evidence for successful fall prevention programs. This study was conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) program on falling prevention compared with routine falling protocol in neurosurgical patients in Jordan.



METHODS: A prospective quasi-experimental design was used in this study. The sample comprised 70 neurosurgical patients from a major university-affiliated hospital in Jordan. The study sample was assigned into a control group (35 patients) and an intervention group (35 patients). A demographics questionnaire, and different fall risk screening tools and tests were used in this study as recommended by the STEADI program.



RESULTS: Multivariate analysis of variance results showed a significant effect (P =.001) of the STEADI program on the linear combination of outcome measures. Independent samples t tests further confirmed the program's effectiveness, with statistically significant mean differences in most outcome measures between the intervention and control groups post intervention. After implementing the study intervention, participants in the intervention group had a statistically significant lower risk for falls.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicate potential effectiveness in improving neurosurgery patients' outcomes and reducing the risk of falls. Implementing the study recommendations can enhance patient safety and promote evidence-based fall prevention interventions in neurosurgery patients.

Language: en