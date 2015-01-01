Abstract

There has been growing interest in the implications of the recent US-Mexico border wall extension for migrant health and local health care systems. Previous studies have associated this 30-ft height extension with increased mortality and incidence of traumatic brain, spine, and cerebrovascular injuries.1-3 Another previous study compared border fall to general population injuries but predated the height extension.4 We aimed to characterize traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and overall care associated with falls at the San Diego, California, border compared with general population falls, to guide future health care and border policies.

Language: en