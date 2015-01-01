SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoter Ishay G, Wagner LJ, Meidan O, Garber Epstein P, Roe D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.20230056

38595119

Inclusive schools reflect the dominant approach to education, yet many youths with mental disorders still attend special education schools. Although special education schools address educational, social, and developmental needs, they may increase students' self-stigma and hinder positive identity formation. Israel's Ministry of Education and an academic community mental health department partnered to address this challenge by developing a manual-based intervention for special education school settings. About 180 teachers were trained, and approximately 400 students participated in the self-management and positive identity group intervention. This partnership demonstrates the importance and potential of collaborations to address challenges that arise in real-world settings.


adolescents/adolescence; education; state-university collaboration; stigma/discrimination

