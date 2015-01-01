Abstract

PURPOSE: to consolidate a Trauma Register (TR) trough REDCap data acquisition platform and to validate, in this context, local Quality Indicators (QI) as improvement opportunities in trauma management.



METHODS: continuous data acquisition of all patients admitted in Irmandade da Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo adult Trauma bay and it's validation in REDCap platform; 6 months retrospective cohort of QI impact in length of hospitalar stay, complications and mortality. Fisher, Chi-squared, Wilcoxon and Kruskal-Wallis tests were used to correlate QIs fails with the endpoints, considering p<0.05 and CI <95% as statically significant.



RESULTS: 465 were admitted in Trauma bay, with 137 patients hospitalized (29.5%); the number of QIs compromised were related with more complications (p=0.075) and increased length of stay (p=0.028), especially the delay in open fracture's surgical management, which increased the severe complications' incidence (p=0.005).



CONCLUSION: the REDCap data acquisition platform is useful as a tool for multi center TR implementation, from ethical and logistical point of view; nevertheless, the proposed QIs are validated as attention points in trauma management, allowing improvements in traumatized patients treatment.

