Abstract

In recent years Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) has been growing interest in the development of vehicular communication technology. The traffic in India shows considerable fluctuations owing to the static and dynamic characteristics of road vehicles in VANET (Vehicular Adhoc Network). These vehicles take up a convenient side lane position on the road, disregarding lane discipline. They utilize the opposing lane to overtake slower-moving vehicles, even when there are oncoming vehicles approaching. The primary objective of this study is to minimize injuries resulting from vehicle interactions in mixed traffic conditions on undivided roads. This is achieved through the implementation of the Modified Manhattan grid topology, which primarily serves to guide drivers in the correct path when navigating undivided roads. Furthermore, the Fuzzy C-Means algorithm (FCM) is applied to detect potential jamming attackers, while the Modified Fisheye State Routing (MFSR) Algorithm is employed to minimize the amount of information exchanged among vehicles. Subsequently, the Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) algorithm is developed to enhance the accuracy of determining the coordinates of jamming attackers within individual clusters. The effectiveness of the outcomes is affirmed through the utilization of the Fuzzy C-Means algorithm, showcasing a notable 30% reduction in the number of attackers, along with the attainment of a 70% accuracy rate in this research endeavor.

Language: en