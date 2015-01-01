|
Ji JL, Kyron M, Saulsman L, Becerra R, Lin A, Hasking P, Holmes EA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38597460
OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is theorized to be reinforced by its emotional consequences. Mental images of NSSI are commonly reported as occurring prior to NSSI. Based on the known functional properties of anticipatory mental imagery as an emotional and motivational amplifier, this study investigated whether NSSI mental imagery constitutes a proximal and dynamic mechanism underpinning NSSI risk.
flash‐forward mental imagery; motivation; non‐suicidal self‐injury; self‐harm