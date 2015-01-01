Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the prevalence of sexual assault presentations to emergency departments (ED) in the United States, current access to sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) and emergency contraception (EC) in EDs is unknown.



METHODS: In this study we employed a "secret shopper," cross-sectional telephonic survey. A team attempted phone contact with a representative sample of EDs and asked respondents about the availability of SANEs and EC in their ED. Reported availability was correlated with variables including region, urban/rural status, hospital size, faith affiliation, academic affiliation, and existence of legislative requirements to offer EC.



RESULTS: Over a two-month period in 2019, 1,046 calls to hospitals were attempted and 960 were completed (91.7% response rate). Of the 4,360 eligible hospitals listed in a federal database, 960 (22.0%) were contacted. Access to SANEs and EC were reported to be available in 48.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] 45.5-52.0) and 42.5% (95% CI 39.4-45.7) of hospitals, respectively. Access to EC was positively correlated with SANE availability. The EDs reporting SANE and EC availability were more likely to be large, rural, and affiliated with an academic institution. Those reporting access to EC were more likely to be in the Northeast and in states with legislative requirements to offer EC.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that perceived access to sexual assault services and emergency contraception in EDs in the United States remains poor with regional and legislative disparities.



RESULTS suggest disparities in perceived access to EC and SANE in the ED, which have implications for improving ED practices regarding care of sexual assault victims.

