Abstract

The Civil Construction Industry (CCI) is a globally recognized industry with a high incidence of workplace accidents and fatalities. Despite extensive research, few studies have focused on this subject in less developed regions of Brazil, such as the Amazon. In addition, the majority of these studies have focused solely on descriptive models, neglecting inferential statistical techniques that contribute to the study's predictive value. Thus, the purpose of this study is to investigate the relationships between the variables associated with accidents at work in the CCI, as well as the probabilities of lesions and their types in a Brazilian Amazon state. In addition to descriptive analyses, logistic regression models were developed to identify the types of lesions and the odds oftheir occurrence, which were associated with accidents resulting from a variety of independent variables. The most relevant findings indicate that lesions are more likely to occur in the final phases of the construction site, with fracturebeing the most likely to occur and those aged 18 to 24 who work with machines, equipment, and vehicles being the most likely to be affected. The findings of this study will contribute to the theoretical development of this research line, as well as the improvement of worker safety and health programs, reducing risks and enhancing workplace organization in the CCI.

Language: en