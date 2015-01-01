Abstract

Companies are focusing their efforts on minimizing the presence of psychosocial risks, with benefits for workers and organizations. A critical phase is identifying these risks, which can be accomplished using existing tools (questionnaires or scales) constructed for this purpose found in the literature. Each of these tools has pros and cons. In general, there is a trade-off between the level of detail of the information obtained and the speed of application. Furthermore, the use of these tools is difficult in companies that are less structured or have limited financial resources. Usually, these companies are unable to dedicate professionals to investigate these risks. With the intention of helping this type of companies, particularly in developing countries, the purpose of this study is to develop a questionnaire to gather comprehensive information about psychosocial risks, which can be applied quickly and directly by the workers. This is an applied research aimed at addressing a specific social problem, with the primary goal of providing a practical solution, rather than the development of an assessment tool for theoretical constructs. This paper proposes a dynamic dual level questionnaire to be answered using a "tree logic" in two levels. On the first level, five statements related to five macro themes must be answered, allowing workers to identify psychosocial risks related to twenty themes. When a theme is identified as critical, a more detailed investigation is conducted using the second level of the questionnaire. The benefits of this questionnaire are in line with the research objectives. For this reason, the tool was named "Participative, Rapid and Detailed Psychosocial Risk Questionnaire (PRD-PRQ)". This questionnaire can be answered directly by workers, allowing a dedicated professional to assist, and also enables the joint application with solutions related to industry 4.0 and 5.0.

