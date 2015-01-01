Abstract

Employee occupational safety behaviors potentially impact the safety level of an enterprise, so studying their influencing factors is crucial for safe production. This study analyzes the correlation between hazard management resource allocation and occupational safety within the port system. To achieve this goal, we have selected three representative companies as samples. This study's findings will optimize resource allocation and enhance occupational safety within the port system. A hierarchical model was constructed using prospect theory to explore the influential relationship between hazard investigation resources, safety rules, and hazard manpower allocation from the perspective of the relationship between people and rules. The results showed that the difficulty of hazard investigation and rectification positively relates to the possibility of employee occupational unsafe behavior. In contrast, the soundness of the safety management system, hazard rectification and feedback negatively relates to the possibility of employee occupational unsafe behavior. These findings reveal the impact of allocation of hazard management resources in port system on occupational safety, which has theoretical and practical value.

Language: en