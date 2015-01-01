SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu K, Liu Y, Kou Y. Safety Sci. 2024; 173: e106442.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2024.106442

The interior and exterior environments of megaprojects are extremely complex and construction safety has long been a concern. However, effective prevention, response and adaptation of construction safety incidents remains difficult. Therefore, this study uses the construction safety accident process as an entry point to construct an indicator system of construction safety impact factors for megaprojects based on a resilient governance perspective. The entropy-weighted TOPSIS method is used to assign weights to the influence factors, and a system dynamics model for building safety for megaprojects is developed. Moreover, the Vensim software was used to simulate the pattern of the influence of different factors on construction safety under different conditions. The findings suggest that optimizing and enhancing institutional resilience, organizational resilience, engineering resilience, technological resilience, and infrastructural resilience in megaprojects can improve the ability to prevent, respond to, and adapt to construction safety incidents. Engineering resilience (27.28%) and technological resilience (21.72%) are the most important and have the strongest effect on preventing and controlling construction safety risks. Moreover, degrading the complexity of construction safety risks and real-time adjustment of safety risk control strategies through resilient means can reduce risk management delays and effectively improve the efficiency of construction safety management.


Construction safety; Dynamic system; Megaprojects; Resilient governance

